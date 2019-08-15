Police arrest man wanted out of New York

(WBRE/WYOU) — New details Wednesday night regarding a tense police incident Wednesday afternoon in the Poconos.

Police arrested 30-year-old Leslie Duckett just after 4 p.m. They say he was wanted out of New York on a parole warrant stemming from weapon charges.

Stroud Regional Police, SWAT team and crisis negotiators executed a search warrant at Duckett’s apartment at Parish Park in East Stroudsburg. Police say no one was injured during the incident and Duckett surrendered peacefully.

He is in Monroe County Prison awaiting extradition.