Police arrest man wanted in connection with Hazleton shooting in New York

(WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Hazleton back in February.

Marshals took 31-year-old Shandell George into custody Wednesday in The Bronx, New York. Hazleton Police investigated after two men were shot at Lucky Charms Bar on East Fifth Street on February 19th.

According to police, one of the shooting victims later died from his injuries. Police say George fled before officers arrived. A warrant for his arrest was put out back in March.

George is being extradited back to our area to face attempted homicide charges.