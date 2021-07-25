Police arrest Hunlock Creek man on assault charges of juveniles

SHICKSHINNY BORO, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is behind bars after police say he assaulted two male teens Saturday evening in Shickshinny.

According to PSP Shickshinny, Jonathan Evans, 25, held the teens at knifepoint and forced them to lay on the ground shirtless in the woods, where he beat them with a metal rod and branded them with a heated pocket knife.

Evans is being held without bail at Luzerne County Correctional Facility until his preliminary hearing.

The juveniles were treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and are currently recovering at home.