Police: Allentown man leads chase through two states, rams police cruiser

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have made an arrest after they say they were led on a high speed chase through two states on Friday night.

According to police, 51-year-old Steven Wilson began to flee police in New Jersey before crossing into Pennsylvania at the Delaware Water Gap. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and spotted the Dodge Ram, Wilson was driving, on Interstate 80.

Troopers say Wilson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he rammed a marked state police cruiser traveling along side of him. The trooper fired one shot into the door of Wilson’s truck before he began to speed up. The pursuit ended near Shafer Schoolhouse Road and Business Route 209 in Stroud Township where a precision immobilization device was used.

Wilson is facing several charges, including aggravated assault against law enforcement and DUI.