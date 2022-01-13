Police address recent gun violence in Sunbury and surrounding areas

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After several shootings in Sunbury, police addressed the public Thursday.

The city had a violent start to the new year with two shootings within days of each other. Several people were injured.

During a news conference Thursday, officials said they’ve been working hard to combat gun-related crime in Sunbury and surrounding communities.

“Not only in Sunbury, but surrounding communities are fed up with the current rise in gun activity and are turning over every stone to try and get the criminals off the street. There have been a lot of manhours over the last several months spent on these investigations,” Sunbury Police Department Chief Bradley Hare said.

Police and the Northumberland County district attorney’s office have made several arrests in connection to these crimes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos