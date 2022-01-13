Police address recent gun violence in Sunbury and surrounding areas

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After several shootings in Sunbury, police addressed the public Thursday.

The city had a violent start to the new year with two shootings within days of each other. Several people were injured.

During a news conference Thursday, officials said they’ve been working hard to combat gun-related crime in Sunbury and surrounding communities.

“Not only in Sunbury, but surrounding communities are fed up with the current rise in gun activity and are turning over every stone to try and get the criminals off the street. There have been a lot of manhours over the last several months spent on these investigations,” Sunbury Police Department Chief Bradley Hare said.

Police and the Northumberland County district attorney’s office have made several arrests in connection to these crimes.