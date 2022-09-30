PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road was shut down for about an eight-mile stretch as crews on the scene stated notable damage is seen after a police incident early Friday morning.

Eyewitness News is getting a closer look at the scene of an early-morning police incident at a business on South River Street. The section of the road is now open after being blocked off for over eight hours.

There was a heavy presence of state and local police on South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub & Grill in Plains Township around 2:00 a.m.

The road was shut down for about an eight-mile stretch from the Cross Valley Expressway all the way to Dankos All American Fitness Center.







State police were on the scene alongside Plains Township Police. Troopers placed evidence markers across the scene with shattered glass scattered across the parking lot and road.

There is notable damage to the business, a white SUV, and a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.





At this time no information is being given. However, Eyewitness News crews on the scene saw a blue pickup truck with over a dozen bullet holes.





Phone technicians were on the scene fixing utility poles that were also damaged in the incident.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.