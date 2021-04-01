Police activity in Lycoming County

COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police tell Eyewitness News there is currently a “police situation” in the 200 block of Ross Road in Cogan House Township.

State Police have stopped traffic on SR 184 past Wolfe Run Road. Route 184 has been closed between Post Rd and Route 287.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way and will provide updates on the situation as there are made available.

