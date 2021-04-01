Police activity in Lycoming County

COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police tell Eyewitness News there is currently a “police situation” in the 200 block of Ross Road in Cogan House Township.

Lycoming County, Cogan House Twp: Police incident ongoing. Route 184 closed between Post Rd and Route 287. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VkojeXisB9 — Troopers Angela Bieber and Mark Reasner (@PSPTroopFPIO) April 1, 2021

State Police have stopped traffic on SR 184 past Wolfe Run Road. Route 184 has been closed between Post Rd and Route 287.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way and will provide updates on the situation as there are made available.