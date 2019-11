SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is in custody after a police standoff in Shamokin, Northumberland County.

According to police, they were serving a warrant at a home on Market Street. When police approached the home, the three people inside would not come out.

Two people exited the house after police used pepper spray. One person stayed inside and kept police at bay for several hours.

Police took 27-year-old Jared Wager into custody. Charges are pending.