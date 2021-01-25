Police: $60-65k in cash stolen from Hazle Township home

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police tell Eyewitness News that on the evening of Saturday, January 9, two males broke into a home in the 200 block of Coal Miner Drive in Hazle Township.

According to the police report, they ripped down a security camera and entered the residence. They then took a small safe containing between $60,000 and $65,000 in cash. They also took a box containing wrapped Christmas gifts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Williams, of Hazleton PSP barracks, at 570-459-3890.