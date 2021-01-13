Police: 40-year-old coach/trainer engaged in sexually explicit conversation with minor

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police were dispatched to North Pocono High School in early December for a report of a coach/trainer from a local sports recreational facility engaging in a sexually explicit conversation with a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim knew 40-year-old Jamie Monahan from AAU basketball. They began texting and he began sending the victim lewd texts and sexually explicit pictures.

The victim reportedly stopped all contact with Monahan. He continued texting the victim, asking if they were there and reportedly saying “talk to me about my pics.”

Another student had screenshots of the messages and showed law enforcement.

Police say another witness reported Monahan confessed to them, saying that he sent inappropriate pictures to the minor when he was “drunk and high on cocaine.”

Monahan has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor and disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, both third degree felonies.