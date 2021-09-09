Police: 4 in Tobyhanna charged with drug-dealing, including 71-year-old woman

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people are facing drug and gun charges after Pocono Mountain Regional Police conducted a search on September 3rd.

Police executed a search warrant at a house in the 2300 block of Winding Way in Tobyhanna as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

This investigation had been ongoing since

Thomas Vargas, 33, and Andre Vargas, 34, were previously charged with possession and intent to deliver, and being in possession of a stolen firearm.

Both Thomas and Andre are out on bail awaiting trial, but upon arrival to the house, police found that they were still selling narcotics and had included two other people, Zuraida Graciani, 71, and Rafael Vargas, 67 in selling.

After further investigation, police reported that they found multiple firearms and body armor.

Rafael Vargas and Graciani were taken into custody and bail was posted at $50,000 secured. Arrest warrants were granted for Thomas and Andre.

Charges include possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver, unlawful transfer of firearms, conspiracy to commit unlawful transfer of firearms, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of an instrument of crime-body armor, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.