Police: 2nd person dies after I-80 chain-reaction crash

(WBRE/WYOU) — More than a day after it was first closed because of a massive crash, a section of Interstate 80 remains closed in central Pennsylvania.

And state police say a second person has now died as a result. A blinding snow squall is being blamed for causing the chain-reaction crash involving 60 vehicles on Interstate 80 West Wednesday.

At least two people are dead, more than 30 others injured in the pileup. The crash closed both directions of the road. Right now, the westbound lanes near White Deer Township remain closed. There is a detour in place.

PennDOT tells Eyewitness News it could soon be open again for traffic.

