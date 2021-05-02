Police: 18-year-old stole merchandise by taking advantage of someone else

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Milton say a man took advantage of someone with an intellectual disability to carry out a string of thefts.

Police say 18-year old Zachary Howell of Milton stole about $500 of merchandise from Walmart. They say it happened at least three times at the store on AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township.

Police allege Howell manipulated and threatened a 21-year-old victim, who has cerebral palsy, to steal items for him. Police say Howell would point out merchandise for the victim to take.