Police: 10-year-old child killed in Edwardsville shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County boy is dead after a shooting inside his family’s home. It happened Wednesday night around 9:30 in Edwardsville.

A house along Tobin Lane is where tragedy happened. Edwardsville Police say several adults were inside the home Wednesday night when one of them was handling a gun.

The handgun discharged, striking a 10-year-old boy in the upper torso. He was taken by ambulance to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where the coroner said the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

“My reaction is my heart breaks,” Mary Ann Williams said.

Williams was emotional after hearing the news that happened in her hometown. She sees more than one victim in this situation.

“What it is going to do to the family because this is something you don’t get over,” Williams said.

Williams says she is no stranger to guns which she had in her home when her own children were growing up.

“You know you don’t want to hurt or injure anybody but you have to be so careful to make sure that that gun cannot go off,” Williams said.

State police were brought into the investigation to determine if what leaves a child dead was purely an accident or if there was something criminal behind it.

“Whether accidental or intentional, it breaks my heart that a young boy had to lose his life over this,” Williams said.

Edwardsville Police declined to speak on camera. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office is also involved in the investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.