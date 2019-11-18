Poconos Choir Group to Sing at Radio City Music Hall

POCONO PINES, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “As soon as they heard radio city… They were in,” Joan Hild, an alto in the Saint Maximilian Kolbe church choir, said.

A local choir is taking on the Big Apple. The Saint Maximilian Kolbe church choir will sing at Radio City Music Hall as part of the ‘Sounds of Christmas Experience’ in two and a half weeks.

“What a great way to show our church and our choir and how well we can sing. It’s just great for the community,” Sean Carpenter, the Pastor at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, said.

“73 years and I’m finally getting on the stage there. It’s fantastic!” Gail Rullis, a soprano in the choir, said.

Members of the choir group invited their friends and family to sing together in New York City on December 5th. The group auditioned for the ‘Sounds of Christmas Experience’ in May. They’ll sing 15 minutes before that day’s ‘Christmas Spectacular’ Rockettes show.

“I’m very proud of them. They’re amateur singers. They’re not professionals but they work hard. They take their music home and practice. And it seems like they… Everyone is really excited about this,” John Marcinkowski, the choir director, said.

The choir members range in age from thirteen to their late eighties. One member will be turning 89 on the day of the performance. The choir will sing ‘Carol of the Bells’ to bring some holiday cheer. They’ll also sing ‘Blue Christmas’, in memory of Fran Yuskaitis, a member of the choir who passed away unexpectedly due to a car accident.

“Without her it won’t be the same,” Marcinkowski said.

“We’ll miss her and we wish she could be with us, cause she was so looking forward to singing with us. But she’s singing with us up in heaven,” Carpenter said.

Marcinkowski says the group will bring her spirit with them on stage.