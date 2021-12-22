Pocono tourism and travel seeing a big rise in business

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are hitting the road for the holiday and businesses in the Poconos say tourists are returning to the area.

The Original Pocono Pub and Grill has been a mainstay in the community for nearly a century, located right off the exit of two interstates, making it a common stop for drivers and tourists.

“If you’re going to reserve a hotel room, it’s probably going to be around here and so we do see a lot of people from out of town from the hotels,” owner Rick Defino said.







Defino tells Eyewtitness News this week is its busiest as the ski resorts are opening and many people are coming home for the holidays.

“This is the kind of tourism you want to do during a challenging period. You’re out in the outdoors and I’m sure people have that in mind. And that’s why the Poconos is so popular right now,” Defino said.

Heading up the mountain, another business is welcoming its guests for the first time this season. People were forming lines to purchase their ski lift tickets as Camelback celebrated its opening day for the mountain.

“We’re getting close to a sellout in the hotel and water park for the weekend, we’re excited. Winter is here and we’re ready,” resort president/managing director Shawn Hauver said.

The mountain at Camelback is drawing in crowds from across the country.

“People want to be outside. People want to be skiing out in the great outdoors. The weather is spectacular and you know, this is where people want to be this winter,” Hauver said.

Along with the ski mountain, Camelback says the snow tubing hill will also be open on Christmas Day.