Pocono Region Sees Tourism Spike

(WBRE/WYOU) — Tourism is up across the state and one part of our area leads the way.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau hosted its annual report at Woodloch Resort nearly Hawley. Nearly 28 million people visited the four-county Pocono region of Carbon, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne. Those visitors spent $3.3 billion making the Pocono Mountains the number one destination in revenue growth in tourism.

Woodloch Resort is one of the family resorts that’s thriving. They say it’s important to bring the resorts and tourism leaders together for the resort as tourists’ visiting habits change.

“We need to know what’s happening on the front lines from our perspective. We need to know what’s happening from the DMA perspective from the bureau. They’re going to national conferences and they’re learning the trends and bringing them back home and instilling them here in the Pocono Mountains to keep us a top-rated destination in the country,” Rory O’Fee, director of marketing for Woodloch Resort said.

“Pocono Springs will be on tap. Pocono Manor is being rehabbed and there’s so many other things happening that it’s a very, very good sign for us for 2020 and into the future,” Chris Barrett, president/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau said.

Tourism leaders say good seasonal weather also helped drive the increased number of visitors.