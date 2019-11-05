Pocono Pony Flex Ride

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A program in the Poconos is helping people get to where they need to go.

The Pocono Flex-Connect service run by the Monroe County Transit Authority or Pocono Pony helps to provide rides to passengers who may no longer have a fixed bus route in their area. The program slowly rolled out in the summer and after working out some kinks the Pocono Pony hopes to increase riders who use the program.

If you live in the county and need a ride Monday-Friday all you have to do is call a day in advance to schedule your trip. The rides only cost $1.00 and then you can also hop on a fixed route bus if you need to get somewhere else.

“It’s a way to make up for the loss of service and it’s actually adding more service because it’s based on the time that the customer needs us not necessarily the time the bus is running in that particular area,” said Rich Schlameuss, Assistant Director of MCTA.

Over 300 people took advantage of the program alone last month. Need more info? Click Here