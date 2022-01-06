Pocono Mountain School District changes COVID-19 procedures

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Mountain School District has made changes to its COVID-19 procedures due to difficulties in accessing COVID test results.

They announced that the district will accept results from at-home COVID-19 tests from parents of students or staff members. That at-home test will be confirmation of a positive or negative test result with no follow-up lab testing required.

The district said any students or staff with COVID-19 or any symptoms are required to isolate for at least five days.

