Pocono Manor Resort and Spa fire continues into second day

(WBRE/WYOU) — A massive fire at a local landmark resort moved into a second day.

Crews spent Saturday continuing to douse Pocono Manor Resort and Spa. We found a handful of firefighters still on the scene within the last two hours. The site in Pocono Township caught fire Friday morning and continued to burn.

One spot that initially was spared Friday’s fire became engulfed overnight. It took out part of the complex on the resort’s north side. Amid all the destruction, a lot of memories have gone up in smoke.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 11, we will report on the loss some are feeling after this devastating fire in Monroe County.