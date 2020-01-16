Pocono first responders recognized by American Red Cross

(WBRE/WYOU) — 16 Pocono heroes were honored at an event Wednesday morning at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

The American Red Cross gave awards to first responders for some of their lifesaving heroics over the past year. Also honored, community heroes for their volunteer work.

“This is our first annual Pocono Heroes Celebration and we just decided that so many of our heroes today were either involved in emergency services, with the fire department, with the police department. They really have put their own lives at jeopardy to help others and so we really wanted to honor them,” Michele Baehr, executive director for Red Cross Pocono Mountains, said.

Both of our ambulances at the Tannersville station were dispatched unto Interstate 80 for two tractor trailers involved in a crash. The cab of the rear tractor trailer was literally smashed. Once they removed the door I was small enough to actually get in what was left of the cab and remained with the driver for over an hour until the rest of the team extricated him. I’m humbled by it because it wasn’t just me. There was a whole team of people that helped with it. Without them, I was just one part of this and I feel very honored,” Howard Schwartz, a paramedic with St. Luke’s EMS, said.

“I responded to a multi vehicle accident with three vehicles involved. Primarily two of the vehicles were trapped together and the primary suspect vehicle was on fire. It feels good and I explain to people, you know, that we’re just doing our job. Ultimately when I spoke to the victim in court and he thanked me. That’s where it really truly is eye-opening that you got to help somebody,” Officer Jack Apgar with Pocono Mountain Regional Police said.

The Pocono chapter of the American Red Cross serves Monroe, Carbon, Pike, and Wayne Counties. They hope to make this an annual event to honor heroes in the Pocono region.