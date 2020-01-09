Pocono Family YMCA to undergo $16.4 million project

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For more than a decade, the Pocono Family YMCA in Stroudsburg has been looking to expand.

Leaders are starting to see a plan come together to finally make it a reality. Pocono Family YMCA has aged over the years. The building is more than 100 years old.

“If you walk around, you can see we have a lot of well-loved equipment that we need to upgrade,” CEO Scott Peckins said.

The Y’s first plan is to renovate its current location on Main Street, costing $16.4 million. It would bring a new workout gym, entrance, and more.

“We would like to add a pool, a larger pool. Update this, the room I’m in now and make it more community-friendly,” Peckins said.

For Brian Watson and others who use the gymnasium, it would remain the same as of right now.

“I mean, it could use some good renovations, you know, like the hoops. The court can definitely use some new hardware. Other than that, it’s about…a good place,” Watson said.

Before the idea of renovating its existing building, the YMCA was looking to purchase the former Ramsey Elementary School until that fell through.

“At this time the capacity, resources, and capital, we don’t have enough of that for two significant projects,” Peckins said.

Y leaders are not giving up on the possibility of purchasing the former school in the future.

“If it’s not purchased in the future, we would be very interested in looking at it because it could be a part that we would like to grow into,” Peckins said.

For now, the Y’s focus is on the renovations ahead and raising money to foot the bill. The Pocono Family YMCA recently received a million dollar state matching grant for the project.

Construction could start as soon as 2022.