Pocono Brewery Lends Support to Family of Shooting Victims

by: Tom Gregory , Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pocono Brewery Company in Swiftwater is remembering the two victims who died in the shooting.

        23-year-old Khalil Durante worked as a cook– and 22-year-old Dylan Beinert worked as a server in the past.

      Khalil’s dad Walter was wounded in the shooting and is still recovering at a hospital.

    Employees and owners of the brewpub came up with an idea this morning to help the Durante family. 

“So here at PBC for the next month, we’re going to be adding a check charity line at the end of all of our guest’s checks.  The guests at the end can choose to make a donation for Khalil to help with his family in this terrible time” Said  Angela Lopomo,  Floor Manager, Pocono Brewery Co.

