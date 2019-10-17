Plymouth woman attacked by dogs

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Plymouth woman is recovering with multiple wounds after a dangerous attack on Tuesday just outside of her home.

The woman experienced a violent dog attack on Tuesday outside her home in Plymouth. Her granddaughter says she is recovering from multiple bruises and wounds. Some of the images are graphic.

“She’s scared to come out now, to go to the grocery store. Because if nobody was around, it could have been really bad,” Sara Scott, granddaughter of victim Marge Scott, said.

From two puncture marks on her knee to a bite on her calf along with two bites on her thigh, Marge Scott is now bandaged up after Tuesday’s attack. Scott’s surveillance video shows her leaving the house around 2:00 and was coming outside to wait for her sister to pick her up.

As she crossed the street, she noticed two large dogs running towards her and that’s when she realized she was in trouble. Scott’s granddaughter Sara tells Eyewitness News exactly what happened in the video.

“You can see her just walking across the street and that’s when the dog comes and grabs her and she like scurries across the sidewalk, tries to get up the steps,” Sara Scott said.

Luckily, help wasn’t too far away. One of Scott’s neighbors was home and helped to scare the dogs away. Another neighbor across the street came to the scene and then they called 9-1-1. Marge Scott’s niece, Tammy Clark, who arrived shortly afterwards, was glad to hear neighbors stepped in to help.

“She got excellent care. They came as quick as they can. If it was not for the neighbor who had intervened in the attack, then my aunt would’ve gotten bitten a little bit more,” Clark said.

The Scotts said the area is typically pretty quiet, but they do have concerns for other animals running around, especially with younger children nearby.

The owner of the dogs is still unknown, but Todd Hevner from the Luzerne County SPCA, says a leash must be used at all times to avoid these situations.

“In the state of PA, there is a leash law. Your animal cannot be running at large outside of your control. I.E. it can’t be running in the field chasing the ball unless it’s in a dog park or confined to a particular area,” Hevner said.

The Scotts say they want the owner to come forward to ease their fears. They also want to thank everyone involved in helping Marge because it could have been much worse.