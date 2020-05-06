Plymouth Township memorial site vandalized

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for the suspects who vandalized a memorial site commemorating one of the darkest days in local history.

Two American flags were burned and the plexiglass at a kiosk was smashed at the Avondale Mine Memorial Park in Plymouth Township.

The Plymouth Historial Society owns and maintains the area which is now littered with broken items.

The site is a memorial to the 110 people killed on September 6, 1869 after a fire broke out at a mine and ignited the coal breaker.

State Police are investigating the vandalism.