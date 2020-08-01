Plymouth Township Fire Rescue hosts fifth-annual food giveaway

WEST NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It was a busy morning at the Plymouth Township Fire and Rescue Tilbury Station. Volunteers held their fifth free food giveaway.

Although organizers say Luzerne County has been re-opened for weeks, there is an increased need for such food.

“We’re all here. All packing bags, all trying to do our best to help our friends and neighbors,” said Francis O’Looney, Public Relations, Plymouth Township Fire Rescue Tilbury Station 169.

Volunteers of all ages spent their Saturday morning packing boxes of food and loading them into the vehicles at the Plymotuh Township Fire rescue Tilbury Station’s free food giveaway.

Francis O’Looney, Public Relations Manager of the station, says they’ve seen an increased need for food in the community. That need could be seen as cars lined up half an hour before the event even started.

“We were amazed at 25 past 10, cars cueing. We had to stop early otherwise we would have blocked off route 11,” said O’Looney.

“People really really need it out here. They’re going to food banks that don’t have food. And i figured this is a decent time to get it,” said Joe Thomas, Plymouth.

O’Looney says many people still don’t have jobs to go back to.

“People are still trying to count their pennies and decide whether they’re going to pay for fuel, or pay for food, pay for clothes, pay for electricity,” said O’Looney.

This food drive was supplied by the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank. Those in line received vegetables, fruits, meats, and milk.

“We’ve actually gotten more food than we’ve ever had than any of the previous food drives,” said O’Looney.

O’Looney tells us they serve 200 to 350 people per food drive.

“It’s tragic that a fire station which was closed down last year is doing the work that a local authority hasn’t done. Five food drives, and the question we’d like to ask plymouth township – where have you been for the last six months?,” said O’Looney.

But he says the pandemic has brought the community together to work through this hardship.

But he says the pandemic has brought the community together to work through this hardship.