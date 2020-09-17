Plymouth shooting suspect arrested in Philadelphia

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect involved in an August 27 shooting that left one injured in Plymouth.

Wayne White, 48, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested Thursday in Philadelphia, according to United States Marshal Martin J. Pane.

In August, White shot and injured one person on Jeanette Street. An arrest warrant was obtained charging White with criminal attempted homicide and other charges.

The task force arrested White at a North Philadelphia home. He was transported back to Luzerne County and turned over to the Plymouth Police Department.