Plymouth residents unhappy with piled-up trash at condemned house

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of Plymouth, Luzerne County are asking the borough to clean up the backyard of a house on Edwards Street.

Neighbors say the house was recently condemned, but dozens of trash bags were dumped in the backyard and haven’t been removed since March.

They say they can’t let their pets or children play in their backyards out of fear of the rodents attracted to the pile of trash. And, they tell Eyewitness News the smell is horrendous.

You ever drove by a garbage dump? Imagine sitting out trying to have a cookout now in this nice weather. It’s ridiculous we have to go inside to eat on a beautiful day,” Ed Bozek said.

“It bothers me with my kid. There’s kids back here. It scares me about it with the kids,” Tyrone Presto said.

Neighbors say they are in contact with borough officials, and hope they will do something to get rid of the trash. Eyewitness News reached out to the borough and is waiting for a response.