(WBRE/WYOU) — Within the last hour a Plymouth man was charged with impersonating a police officer and theft by deception.

Police documents say 26-year-old Zachery Kizer posed as a police officer and allegedly tried to collect donations for the families of two teens who drowned last week.

He also claimed to be part of the search. The judge denied his bail.

He was arrested last year on similar charges in Wilkes-Barre.