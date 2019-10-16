Pleasant Valley students get a prime anti-bullying message

(WBRE/WYOU) — Over 1,000 intermediate students got an important message about bullying from a special guest in the Poconos.

A full-scale replica of Optimus Prime from The Transformers film and toy series stopped by Pleasant Valley Intermediate School Tuesday. The truck’s mission is to help students learn to strive for their dreams and not be bullied.

Fourth, fifth, and sixth-graders first listened to the truck’s owner, Joe Fiduccia, talk about his experience with bullying and goal-setting. Then after some encouragement from Optimus Prime himself, the students took some photos and got an up-close look at the specially made truck and took in an important message from a hero.

“I thought Optimus Prime was a big inspiration in how he made me persevere and how he explained it,” fifth-grader John Hargrave said.

“It shows that you shouldn’t allow bullies to hold you back when you believe in something,” fifth-grader Avery Cogan said.

“And that they can join us in our mission and they can take a stand against bullies and they can get through these tough days with a little bit of support from their favorite hero,” Fiduccia said.

Fiduccia built the truck to inspire his young son who happens to attend Pleasant Valley Intermediate. Optimus Prime travels the country delivering the anti-bullying message.