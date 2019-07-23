Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network Helping Those in Need

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Every year in the Poconos, companies, and individuals come together to raise money for local non-profits.

The 16th annual Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser has raised more than 2.6 million dollars.

This year, the group chose five non-profits to help and throughout the week, Eyewitness News Reporter Brianna Strunk is explaining each organizations’ role in their community

Daryl Wolfe is food shopping but not in a grocery store.

“When I found out about it, it really helped me out.”

As a roofer, Daryl’s paychecks depend on the weather.

“So it’s either feast or famine. You know if it’s raining a lot, I don’t have any work,” Wolfe told us.

And last summer was the wettest on record.

Daryl had no money, and no way to provide for his family.

“There was times when I had a job where I had just enough money to pay the bills, but a hard time to put food on the table,” said Wolfe.

He turned to Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network in Monroe County’s West End.

The food pantry feeds nearly 300 families per month providing more than just free canned goods.”We partner with a lot of community gardens in the area, some local farms, to try to get as much fresh food as we can,” said Tom Campbell, President PVEN Board of Directors.

Families pick up a shopping cart and browse the aisles just like they’re in a grocery store. They can pick and choose what they want. This is designed to give them dignity.

“By giving people the honor of being able to choose the foods they want instead of simply being handed an anonymous bag, it builds up self-respect and the ability to believe in yourself,” said Campbell

Daryl agrees.

“This place lets me sleep at night knowing that I have some food for my daughter in the morning, you know?”

A service that’s here for the roofer… Rain or shine.

With this year’s funding from the “16th annual Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser”, P-V-E-N will deliver food to rural families and individuals who cannot visit a pantry themselves.

Eyewitness News Reporter Brianna Strunk is once again emceeing the big event on Thursday, July 25th.

That’s when we’ll learn how much money all five non-profits receive.

