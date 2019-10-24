Plans to Add Fees to Park, Public Invited to Weigh-In

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two public meetings on proposed changes to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation area will be held in our region. The first on Thursday night in Monroe County.

One of the big changes could be added fees for park users and that has visitors to the park talking.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory stopped by the park to get some reactions to those proposals and what they might be needed for.

The public is making their voices heard on several concerns.

Including added fees for those who use the park.

The money would be used for the upkeep of the park.

People can still make comments on the on-0line site through December 6

Another meeting on the New Jersey side of the park is scheduled for Saturday

Sussex County Technical School Auditorium, 105 North Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871

The draft VUM Plan, a project newsletter, and all materials from the open house, meetings will be available for review and written comments may be submitted by clicking here.