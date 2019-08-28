Plans laid out to raise money for fire hall

LOGANTON, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire department in Clinton County is ready to make some changes. But before they’re out with the old and in with the new, they need some extra cash to make it happen.

The Sugar Valley fire hall is at least 45 years old. It’s used by the community as a rental hall and fundraising events as well as for storing equipment. But it’s at the point where it needs some serious maintenance.

“So we’ve been talking and kicking around the idea of some renovations or an additional building,” Chief Scott Kemmere said.

The Sugar Valley Community Volunteer Fire Company has officially decided to renovate the station. Officials plan to raise the roof where the fire trucks are housed.

“Most of our trucks require warm buildings to be in so we’ve run into a snag trying to find buildings or trying to put trucks of this size in buildings that can hold them where we can access them quickly when there’s an emergency,” Kemmere said.

The plans also include a new building that will include an upstairs level that can hold nearly 350 people, a full kitchen and a new banquet room. But before this vision comes to life, the company needs to raise $600,000 to do so. And that’s where two high school students come in.

“I decided to do this as my senior project because I’ve been a part of the fire company since I was practically born because my dad is the assistant chief. It’d just make things a lot easier,” Central Mountain High School senior Kyler Miller said.

Miller and Julie Harris have chosen to hold fundraiser dinners for the fire company as part of their senior project for school.

“We went around and got donations from local businesses to help get food and basically it was a family thing. We all did it together and it was pretty awesome,” Harris said.

Harris’ mom is an emergency responder with the fire company. She says it’s all thanks to her to want to give back.

“It makes me want to help more people and do a part as well,” Harris said.

“It makes me feel like it’s just good for the community and helping everybody,” Miller said.

Miller will be hosting a steak and potato dinner this Saturday evening as the next fundraising event for the fire company. The Sugar Valley Community Volunteer Fire Company hopes to begin renovations by next spring.