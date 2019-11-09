Planning the 150th Anniversary for East Stroudsburg

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Big anniversary plans for one community in the Poconos.





East Stroudsburg is gearing up for 150 days of celebration for the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the borough in 2020. On May 23rd a ceremony will take place at the Danbury Depot including the opening of a time capsule.

On July 4th Crystal Street will host a community celebration similar to the recent Pickle Me Pocono Fest held there.

As the 150 days wraps up there will be a parade and other celebrations.

Planning is still ongoing for the anniversary but organizers hope the whole community gets involved.

“So I’ve seen a lot of families grow up. They have children and some of those children are having children so it’s very interesting to see multi-generations. I’ve been in the community now 46 years so I’ve been in starting my third generation in the community so i find it pretty exciting” Said Maury Molin, Co-Chair East Stroudsburg 150th Committee

A committee meets twice a month and they are still looking for volunteers.

East Stroudsburg used to be called Danbury but tourists often got it confused with Danbury, Ct so that’s when it became East Stroudsburg.

