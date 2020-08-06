Planning out how to learn online

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It will be a school year unlike any other for students.

Most districts in our area are doing some form of online learning. This is causing concerns about getting the right technology for students.

With more students doing online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, the experts tell Eyewitness News students should start preparing for the school year now.

Jason Percival, owner of NEPA Geeks, tells us, “We recommend starting the planning and procurement process now since some items are currently out of stock and things are getting harder and harder to get.”

Jason Percival has been working on computers for 13 years. His love for computers led him to start nepa geeks, to fix computer problems.

As students prepare for online learning, he says, chromebooks may offer the best results.

“Chromebooks are a good option since most schools are using google classroom systems. It’s something students are already using at school, already have accounts set up and it’s a very easy transition from using those accounts at school to using them at home as well,” says Percival.

He says Chromebooks can be beneficial for younger students in elementary school working remotely.

“There are less distractions on a chromebook compared to using a standard PC with all standard applications and the things they can do on them, as well as a macintosh.”

At the start of the pandemic, NEPA Geeks was swamped with computer repairs due to the increased number of people working from home.

To help prevent this from happening again, they suggest getting any repairs done as soon as possible, so your computer can be ready for the start of the school year

“It’s something you want to get on now, get something in place, so you’re ready for when school starts,” says Percival.

The experts at NEPA Geeks say that to keep your laptop in the best shape, don’t leave the device plugged in all the time because it will cause battery drain issues.