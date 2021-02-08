Plane lands on PA Turnpike after engine fails

DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plane crashed down on the PA Turnpike in central Pennsylvania Monday.

It happened around 7:30 Monday night in the westbound lanes of the turnpike in Dauphin County between the Lebanon/Lancaster and the Harrisburg East exits.

State police say two people were inside the aircraft when the engine failed. Police say after the plane landed, it was struck by two tractor-trailers, but no one was hurt.

According to flight trackers, the plane took off from Trenton, New Jersey around 4:30 Monday afternoon, and crashed a few hours later.

The right lane of traffic was blocked for about two and a half hours before police hauled the plane away.