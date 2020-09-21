Plane makes emergency landing in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a Lackawanna County neighborhood Sunday night.

Only minor injuries were reported after the plane landed on a small stretch of road on Stone Street in Moosic.

The call came in at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The plane took down power wires as it landed, knocking out power to customers in the area.

Moosic Police confirmed that calls of engine failure are what prompted the emergency landing.

Dan Wayno, whos front yard now hosts the propellar plane, tells Eyewitness News that the idea of a plane coming down had crossed his mind before, but without major injury is something else.

“I always thought to myself, you know, if one of these big jets comes down, its gonna take out a lot” .

The passenger in the aircraft was well enough to come back to the scene and assess the damage.

The FAA arrived on scene shortly after the crash and have been investigating.

The plane is expected to be moved at some point Monday morning.