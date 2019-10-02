Plan to save Memorial Hall in Jim Thorpe takes next step

(WBRE/WYOU) — A plan to save Memorial Hall in Jim Thorpe is one step closer to happening.

The Department of Agriculture announced a $2.2 million loan to convert the borough hall into a new community center, offices and police station. The top of the building, which used to house banquets and weddings, will be converted into office and a community center.

The bottom, which used to be a roller skating rink, will be the police station. The Jim Thorpe council president says the borough has outgrown its offices and this is a way to save the hall.

“That it’s actually going to be used, turned back into what it was intended to be. At the same time, we get a true community center where we have our borough offices. It’s sort of like a mall concept of our local government here where everything will be under one roof here,” Greg Strubinger said.

The borough has also received a $2.5 million loan from the U.S.D.A. to build a new DPW garage. The loan will be paid back over the next 30-plus years. They hope to begin bidding the projects in a few months.