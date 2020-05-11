Plains Township Rite Aid offering drive-through COVID-19 testing

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A NEPA pharmacy is part of a chain ramping up its COVID-19 testing.

Rite Aid on River Street in Plains Township is now testing individuals who have no symptoms of novel coronavirus but are concerned they may have contracted it. As many as 400 people a day who signed up online to be tested drive-through a designated lane in the parking lot.

They are greeted by several PPE-wearing Rite Aid staff members who provide individuals a self-swab kit who then take a nasal sample while remaining inside their car.

The entire process is done within minutes before samples are sent to a lab for testing.

