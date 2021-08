PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township Police Department is investigating a theft on North Main Street.

According to the department’s Facebook page, police are investigating the theft of a mailbox and custom-made mailbox post from a residence on North Main Street.

Photo Courtesy of Plains Township Police Department Facebook page

The mailbox post looks like a frog.

Photo Courtesy of Plains Township Police Department Facebook page

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Plains Township Police Department at (570)-829-3432.