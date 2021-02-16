Plains Township bakery serves up treats for Fat Tuesday

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hopefully you had a good, sweet indulgence on this Fat Tuesday before Lent.

Eyewitness News stopped by Bakery Delight in Plains Township, Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon. They were busy with customers stopping in for treats.

Doughnuts or king cake, sweets of all sorts were the order of the day. It is a long time tradition.

Many people temporarily stopped eating foods like butter, sugar and lard for Lent, so they would use up those ingredient and enjoy one last treat.

“We’ve been preparing fillings and things like that all week for all the fried pastries. We have a whole crew that comes in, they started about 10:00 last night frying all night long getting ready for today,” Bakery Delight co-owner George Blom said.

Not much time left until Ash Wednesday. That, of course, begins the Lenten season until Easter.