Plains Post Office suspends services after crash

PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Plains Post Office has suspended all retail services due to structural damage after a car crashed into the building on Thursday.







The United States Postal Service says while no mail was damaged, the location at 29 North River Street will remain closed to keep employees and the public safe.

A mobile P.O. Box section has been setup at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office dedicated to Plains Post Office P.O. Box customers. The Wilkes-Barre Post Office is located at 300 S. Main St, Wilkes-Barre PA. The Wilkes-Barre Post Office’s hours of operation are: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Information about alternate collection box locations, collection times, and postal products, and services can be found online.