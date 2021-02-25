Former Pittston Township karate instructor charged with sexual abuse of juveniles

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former karate instructor is in jail for alleged sexual abuse of children.

57-year-old David Williams of Pittston Township was taken into custody earlier Thursday. Police say the abuse happened throughout a six-year period in several areas including Pittston, Dupont and Pittston Township.

Williams was arrested Thursday on charges of indecent assault, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors. Pittston Police are concerned there could be more victims.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry to everybody. The family, the community, mostly the kids,” Williams said.

Thursday, Pittston City and Township Police, the Luzerne County DA’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police computer crime unit served a warrant for Williams. They were looking for evidence of alleged sexual abuse of children.

When investigators searched Williams’ electronic devices, they say they recovered multiple videos showing sex acts with Williams and including girls as young as six.

“He’s facing numerous charges involving sexual assault, child pornography manufacturing and possession,” Detective Sergeant Kyle Shumosic with the Pittston City Police Department said.

According to court papers, officers received two complaints against Williams on January 22. The alleged abuse took place over years, beginning when the victims were five and six years old and progressed until the victims were 12 and 13.

The victims were interviewed by investigators on February 19. The first victim explained Williams was a friend of a family member.

The victim explained that the abuse began when she was young. She said the abuse took place at Williams’ home and her home.

The second victim also told investigators that Williams was a family friend. She also said she had been a student in his karate school which was held above the firehouse in Pittston.

“David Williams had a karate school in town and spent a lot of time around juveniles. We put it out in the community if there are any other victims, to come forward, come talk to us at the Pittston City Police Department or the Luzerne County District Attorney’s detective’s division,” Shumosic said.

Williams allegedly gave underage victims alcohol and marijuana. Williams was denied bail and is locked up here at the Luzerne County Correction Facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say they’re concerned because Williams taught many children who were in the same age range as the victims at the time of the abuse. Police say his karate school has not operated in several years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittston City Police.