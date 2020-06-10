Pittston Tomato Festival fate to be determined

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pittston Tomato Festival isn’t canceled, as of right now.

Eyewitness News spoke with Pittston Mayor and Pittston Tomato Festival Chairperson, Michael Lombardo, who says the festival isn’t canceled at the point.

He says the final decision will come around by the last week in July. Lombardo is hoping to continue with the plans, but also wants the event to be safe for the public and everyone involved.

They would have to have a new format to space out the vendors because of social distancing precautions. Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer would also be present.

Eyewitness News also spoke with locals about the effect it would have whether the event is canceled.

