Pittston to use $2 million state grant to fix roads

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A nearly $2 million dollar state grant is helping fix up some roads in Pittston. It’s part of the city’s Streetscape project.

Workers are straightening out the “s” bend on Main Avenue in the northern part of the city. The work will make it safer for drivers in the area.

“Continue the Streetscape where we left off here in the sort of middle of town, which is Mill St.,” said Mayor of Pittston Michael Lombardo.

“It helps us soften a kind of a dog leg curve that happens just up north of where we are standing.”