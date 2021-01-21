Pittston Saint Patrick’s Parade canceled

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – On Thursday, the Committee of the Pittston City Saint Patrick’s Parade announced the cancellation of the 2021 parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would have been the city’s 8th Annual Parade. Instead, the committee will be organizing a fully-virtual parade, including photos from previous years, and a virtual 3.17 mile race.

There will not be a mass, pub crawl or Little Miss and Mister Leprechaun Contest this year.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will be speaking to Sarah Donahue, a Pittston City Saint Patrick’s Parade Co-Chairperson, tonight in a Digital Exclusive.