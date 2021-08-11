Pittston preparing for 2021 Tomato Festival

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Pittston is getting ready for the 2021 Tomato Festival next week.

That’s why crews were out Wednesday on Main Street stenciling the road with tomatoes. In keeping with tradition, the city painted the line red on Tuesday and are adding the red tomatoes before the festival begins next week.

“This is the kickoff to it and I hope it gets a lot of people excited to see the lines, to come out to the festival, to come out to the parade, and have beautiful memories with their families here in town,” festival parade coordinator Sarah Donahue said.

There will be a ton of delicious food, a parade, a Little Miss and Mr. Tomato contest as well as live music.

The Tomato Festival begins on August 19th and runs through August 22nd.