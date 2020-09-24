Pittston police officer charged with criminal mischief

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Pittston police officer has been charged with felony criminal mischief after allegedly slashing tires on multiple vehicles.

Officer Dion Fernandes was charged in the incident after Pennsylvania State Police identified Fernandes in security camera footage. Fernandes was off duty at the time of the incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fernandes lashed out after being denied alcohol at a downtown restaurant on August 29.

Fernandes’s actions allegedly resulted in $5,543.21 in total damages.

