Pittston Police K-9 ‘Blitz’ to retire, next dog in line comes with a price

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After serving the Pittston community for 9 years as a police K-9, Blitz is heading to retirement!

Pittston City Police Department is gearing up to buy and train their new K-9, Fritz. They’ve set up a fundraiser to help cover $30,000 worth of costs.

