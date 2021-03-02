PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After serving the Pittston community for 9 years as a police K-9, Blitz is heading to retirement!
Pittston City Police Department is gearing up to buy and train their new K-9, Fritz. They’ve set up a fundraiser to help cover $30,000 worth of costs.
Nicole Rogers will have why the price tag of a new K-9 is so high and how you can donate tonight on Eyewitness News.
- Remembering Thomas “Coop” Cupillari’s impact on Keystone College
- At least 15 dead after SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck near US-Mexico border
- Pittston Police K-9 ‘Blitz’ to retire, next dog in line comes with a price
- Vaccinate NEPA: Choice of vaccine manufacturers
- Monday night’s strong winds cause outages in Lackawanna County