Pittston pet store to be featured on new MTV show

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pet store will get their moment in the spotlight.

Pet Zone in Pittston was a filming site for an episode of a new MTV show ‘Revenge Prank’. The show is co-hosted by Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and features two brothers from Hazleton and a prank involving snakes. Owners say they got the call that producers wanted to film in Pet Zone in February and couldn’t believe it.

“I thought it was fake in the beginning. They’re just calling and pranking and were gonna want money or something you know? After a few phone calls and emails, I realized what was really going on and it was an awesome opportunity you know?” manager William Pambianco said.

The episode featuring Pet Zone airs Thursday at 9:30 p.m.